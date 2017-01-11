Hornchurch and Collier Row Post Offices among the 37 nationally that are set to close

Hornchurch and Collier Row branches in the list to close and franchise. Picture: PA. Archant

Hundreds of workers are facing job losses as the Post Office announced plans to close and franchise 37 of its flagship Crown Offices.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) confirmed branches in High Street, Hornchurch and Collier Row Road, Collier Row, are among those affected.

Workers have been told to expect a loss of around 300 staff and some 127 specialist roles.

This comes after the announced closure and franchise of 62 branches in 2016, with the CWU claiming around 2,000 jobs have been lost in a year.

The Post Office said the move to franchise branches, transferring some into WH Smith stores was part of a 10-year plan to cut costs and save cash.

CWU general secretary, Dave Ward, said: “The latest round of closures is further evidence that the Post Office is in crisis and that the board of the company, backed by the government, is simply pursuing a strategy of slash and burn.”

The union has staged strikes in protest at the closure of Crown Post Offices - the larger branches usually sited on high streets.

A colourful protest was held before Christmas when sackfuls of post cards from members of the public were delivered to Westminster supporting the union’s campaign.

Deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “The arrogance of the Post Office and Government is stunning.

“The Post Office network has been reduced by more than 50pc over the past 30 years and continues to be run down.

“It requires a proper business plan for growth and investment which is being ignored.”