Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony held to pay respects

17:00 23 January 2017

Holocaust Memorial Day service. Picture: Mark Sepple

Holocaust Memorial Day service. Picture: Mark Sepple

Mark Sepple

It was a time for reflection and to remember those who lost their lives during the Holocaust at a special service.

Holocaust Memorial Day service

More than 100 people turned out to mark Holocaust Memorial Day at a ceremony yesterday in Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford.

The service gave people an opportunity to remember victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Attendees were welcomed by the Mayor of Havering, Cllr Philippa Crowder, before being addressed by Rabbi Lee Sunderland of Romford and District Synagogue.

The mayor said: “The borough organises this event to make our residents aware of something that we should never forget.

“It really helps to emphasise the need to take every opportunity we are given to end discrimination and build bridges with people from all backgrounds.

“I would like to thank everyone that attended, with special thanks to Rabbi Lee Sunderland for a fantastic and moving service.”

At the service, Havering’s Deputy Lieutenant Col Mark Bryant gave a reading, Rev Mike Powers of St Edward the Confessor Church, Market Place, Romford, reflected on the occasion and music was performed by the Marshalls Park School choir.

A reception was held following the service, at the Romford and District Synagogue, which was once again attended by the mayor, council leader Cllr Roger Ramsey and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell.

The design of 16-year-old Hannah Turnball’s dress, winner of the Havering Young Artist 2016 competition, was also praised.

The dress, based on The Diary of Anne Frank, featured a bodice covered in yellow Stars of David, a striped skirt representing the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisoners and beneath the skirt, a hooped petticoat of barbed wire and fencing.

The dress was displayed at the reception and is now on display in the foyer at the town hall.

This year, the focus of the national day of remembrance, which will take place nationally on Friday, will be on the aftermath of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. Questioning how life can go on and urging us all to think about our own responsibilities in the wake of such crimes.

Visit hmd.org.uk

Keywords: Andrew Rosindell Cllr Roger Ramsey Havering

