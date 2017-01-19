High praises as Hornchurch Guides’ hard work recognised in top award

Guides from a popular group in the borough have swept a host of awards celebrating their achievements and commitment to the community.

Guides and young leaders from the 5th Hornchurch (Saint George’s Guides) were congratulated on their awards during a ceremony attended by deputy lieutenant of Havering Colonel Mark Bryant and Havering’s deputy mayor Cllr Linda Van den Hende.

Holly Jackson, Millie Bayley and Grace Brennan received the prestigious Baden Powell Award, the highest recognition a guide can receive.

Helen Norford and Sandra Cox, from the guide group, said: “All the girls have worked really hard for this. We would like to congratulate all the girls on their achievements and also our guests for coming and presenting the awards.”