Search

Advanced search

Memorial trust launches search for descendants of Romford football sensation, 100 years after his death

09:11 11 January 2017

Arthur Edwin Jones, known by his fans as

Arthur Edwin Jones, known by his fans as "Diddy". Picture: Romford Football Club Volume 1 by John Hayley and Terry Felton

Romford Football Club Volume 1 book by John Hayley and Terry Felton

An extraordinary search has begun to trace relatives of a football legend 100 years after his death, so his name can be added to a First World War memorial.

Comment
Arthur Edwin Jones (centre) with the Romford FC team in 1903-1904. Picture: Romford Football Club Volume 1 by John Hayley and Terry FeltonArthur Edwin Jones (centre) with the Romford FC team in 1903-1904. Picture: Romford Football Club Volume 1 by John Hayley and Terry Felton

“Described as “one of the most prominent footballers in the country” by the Essex Times, Arthur Edwin Jones – known by the fans as “Diddy” – was injured on the battlefields of northern France on August 27, 1917.

He died of his wounds two days later at the age of 37.

Despite his strong football abilities – he is believed to have scored 365 recorded goals during his career, including 213 for Romford FC – Mr Jones remained an amateur all his life.

Before joining the army, Mr Jones was a Pc in the Romford Division of the Essex Special Constabulary, according to an obituary in the Essex Times.

Arthur Edwin Jones's grave in the Dozinghem Cemetery in Belgium. Picture: britishwargraves.co.ukArthur Edwin Jones's grave in the Dozinghem Cemetery in Belgium. Picture: britishwargraves.co.uk

The Essex Police Memorial Trust, which commemorates officers who died during the world wars and protects the graves of officers killed on duty, is now seeking to confirm that Mr Jones was an Essex police officer.

This would allow the trust to install a plaque with his name beside the First World War memorial at Essex Police’s headquarters in Chelmsford.

Until 1965, the area around Romford was covered by Essex Police before being taken over by the Met.

Treasurer of the trust Fred Feather told the Recorder: “What we need is someone whose own relatives would have known him to confirm he was a constable for Essex Police.”

Arthur Edwin Jones is buried in the Dozinghem Cemetery in Belgium. Picture: britishwargraves.co.ukArthur Edwin Jones is buried in the Dozinghem Cemetery in Belgium. Picture: britishwargraves.co.uk

Made a corporal during the war, Mr Jones was buried in Dozinghem Military Cemetery in Belgium.

Born in 1880, the sportsman lived all his life in Victoria Road, Romford.

Research by Terry Felton, who wrote the three volumes of the history of the Romford FC with John Hayley, shows Mr Jones joined the junior football club Romford Excelsior in 1892 with his brother Evan.

Five years later, aged 17, he was signed up by Romford FC.

Mr Jones went on to play for the Essex county team, Romford, St Andrews, Ilford FC, Mawney institute, Romford Thursday FC and twice for Luton.

If you have any information about him, you can call Mr Feather on 01702 522992 or email fred@feather1.demon.co.uk.

---------------------------------------------------

Who was Arthur Edwin Jones?

Described in a an obituary in the Essex Times as “the idol of the Romford crowd”, Arthur Edwin Jones, also known as Diddy, is recognised as a prominent footballer of the start of the century.

His obituary praises him as being “probably without an equal for his shooting” and adds that “many visiting goalkeepers have reason to remember his piledrivers”.

Author of the history of Romford FC Terry Felton also tells how Mr Jones once sent a postcard home from holiday which read: “I am having a wonderful time here in Suffolk have played for three of the local teams and scored a total of fourteen goals.”

When he signed up to the army, he had an opportunity of joining a unit removed from the firing line but allegedly said: “No, if my country is in for a scrap I am going to be in it,” according to the Essex Times.

“Despite his prowess he was of an unassuming nature and he died as he would have wished, a hero’s death,” the 1917 article adds.

The obituary notes Mr Jones had a brother and sisters and the Essex Police Memorial Trust is hoping to get in touch with their descendants.

Keywords: army France Belgium Essex

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Man found dead after police force entry into Harold Hill home

10:33 Ryan Tute
Straight Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps.

Police are dealing with an “unexplained death” after a 40-year-old man was found dead in a home.

Memorial trust launches search for descendants of Romford football sensation, 100 years after his death

09:11 Chloe Farand
Arthur Edwin Jones, known by his fans as

An extraordinary search has begun to trace relatives of a football legend 100 years after his death, so his name can be added to a First World War memorial.

Decision expected on proposed Harold Wood Muslim cemetery plan

08:56 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A man pays his respects at a grave in a Muslim section of a cemetery. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A decision by the Planning Inspectorate on whether Muslim cemetery owners can convert land in the borough to open a new site is expected later this month.

Havering Council reviews school transport for pupils with special needs

Yesterday, 15:59 Chloe Farand
Some pupils arrived late to school because of long bus journeys. Pciture credit: PA Images

A service, which helps nearly 400 pupils with special needs get to school, is being reviewed because of financial pressures.

Havering residents asked to share views on council tax increase proposal

Yesterday, 12:40 Chloe Farand
Havering Town Hall

Council tax in the borough could increase by at least three per cent in a bid to ease growing pressures on adult social care.

Woman treated for injuries after earlier Romford accident

Yesterday, 09:41 Chloe Farand
London Ambulance

A woman was treated for injuries after a van collided with a car.

Thousands of pounds donated to Havering hospice which cared for mother-of-four

Yesterday, 09:26 Rosaleen Fenton
Nasim Khan

A woman has inspired residents to donate more than £6,000 to the hospice which provided her end-of-life care.

Traffic queuing for eight miles on A13 westbound after van fire

Yesterday, 09:25 Chloe Farand
A van caught on fire in Newham Way

Traffic is backing up for eight miles on the A13 after a van caught fire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A police cordon outside a home in Kingsbridge Road, Harold Hill, where a man collapsed after being stabbed at an address in the nearby Kingsbridge Close.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.

Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Man found dead after police force entry into Harold Hill home

Straight Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now