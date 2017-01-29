Search

Advanced search

Flashback: Romford’s ‘overspill’, radioactive dumping and inquest into Hornchurch death

12:00 29 January 2017

40-years-ago

40-years-ago

Romford Library

A look back at the biggest local stories from this day 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Comment

1957:

Romford “overspill” families on the town’s waiting list of houses were not wanted in Brentwood, where it was hoped to build homes for at least 60 Romford families in 1957 on the 42-acre housing estate at Hanging Hill Lane, Hutton.

Brentwood’s decision caused a storm and a Brentwood Labour councillor, Mrs Helen Sparrow, publicly denounced the council’s majority decision as “all in the aid of snobbery, for they are not opposed to private development”.

The plan to house some of Romford’s overspill population at Brentwood because Romford had no sufficient land to build houses for hundreds on the council’s waiting list, depended on emergency action by the Minister of Housing and local government.

Romford was one of the six boroughs concerned in the project to build 465 houses at two adjoining sites at Hutton.

The minister had already approved a compulsory purchase order for the land, despite opposition from Brentwood

1977:

Havering’s campaign against radioactive dumping at Rainham was going right to the top.

Minister of State for the Environment Mr Dennis Howell was to be given a file of protest letters from Recorder readers, angered by plans to tip 6,000 tonnes of radio-active waste at a Ferry Lane site.

Recorder editor Mr Roy Mills handed over the letters to Hornchurch MP Mr Alan Lee Williams outside the House of Parliament.

It was estimated they represented about 900 Havering residents.

1997:

The father of one of two Hornchurch friends who died when their Metro car – transporting five people in total – hit a tree, called for the vehicle to be restricted to four people.

He made his call during an inquest – the day before, coincidentally, tests gave the car the worst rating in its class for occupant safety. Walthamstow Coroner’s Court heard how Mathew Mead, 17, of Mavis Grove, and James Poddington, 19, of Alma Avenue, died and three other friends were injured after the Metro hit the tree and turned on its side in Elm Grove, Hornchurch, in June 1996. During the inquest, Mathew’s father Steven questioned whether the car should be allowed to carry five adult passengers.

Speaking at the inquest, Pc Steven Gilbert said: “The Metro is a very old design, virtually the same as it was 15 years ago.

“Whether the two teenagers would have survived if they had been in another car, I cannot say.”

Keywords: Walthamstow Coroner's Court Labour

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

New year, new Niall: Reporter has resolutions on the ropes

15:22 Niall Joyce
Niall during a boxing session in Romford

Last week I spoke about people giving up their resolutions before the end of January and as the month slowly comes to an end I can see why so many do.

Flashback: Romford’s ‘overspill’, radioactive dumping and inquest into Hornchurch death

12:00 Hayley Anderson
40-years-ago

A look back at the biggest local stories from this day 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Post People: Former Havering councillor on his time in the role and what the borough offers

10:00 Ryan Tute
Cllr Andrew Curtin with the book he has translated from Russian into English

This week the Recorder catches up with former Havering councillor and Romford Civic Society member Andrew Curtin.

Hornchurch explosion: Policeman at the scene applauds emergency services response

Yesterday, 12:00 Ryan Tute
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

A police officer who spent hours ensuring the safety of residents has commended the teamwork of the emergency services.

No reported injuries as blaze rips through former Romford nightclub

Yesterday, 11:15 Ryan Tute
Six fire engines were sent out to tackle the fire in South Street last night.

An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a fire which started in a former Romford nightlcub.

View from the House: Mayor of London’s ‘broken promises’ on fare freeze

Yesterday, 10:00 Ryan Tute
Havering's London Assembly Member Keith Prince.

My constituents will no doubt have noticed the cost of their annual travelcards went up earlier this month because, as regular commuters, they fail to qualify for the Mayor of London’s ‘fares freeze’.

Hornchurch explosion: Firefighter speaks of how London Fire Brigade saved lives

Fri, 18:30 Hayley Anderson
Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

As residents were running away from the building that went up in flames, firefighters were running towards the danger to tackle the fire and rescue people in need.

First residents to return to their homes on Monday following Hornchurch explosion

Fri, 17:37 Ryan Tute
Scene from the explosion in Hornchurch. Picture: S1owRiot

Families have received the good news they can return home after an explosion ripped through a block of flats.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Video: The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

The aftermath following the explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Preparation of drug ‘possible cause’ of explosion at Hornchurch flats

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Updated: Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after Hornchurch flats explosion

Scene from the Hornchurch explosion. Picture: Jack Duggins
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now