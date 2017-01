Help find man missing from Havering

Steven Wilson-Storey, 53, was last seen in Havering. Photo: Havering MPS Havering MPS

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Wilson-Storey, 53, was last seen in Havering on Friday last week, driving a blue Mercedes C180.

Can you help trace him? Call police on 101 with information.