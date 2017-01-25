Health minister Philip Dunne visits Queen’s Hospital, Romford

Health minister Philip Dunne visited Queen’s Hospital in Romford this week to meet a group of trainee nurses.

His visits corresponds to the launch of a national programme, which helps health care assistants acquire the necessary training to become nursing associates.

Reporting to nurses, the new position is aimed to provide an alternative root into nursing.

A group of 30 people have started the two-year programme at Queen’s Hospital and they will deliver frontline care mentored by senior nurses while continuing to train at the London South bank University one day a week.

Mr Dunne said: “It was fantastic to meet those staff at Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals who were successfully recruited to start on the new nursing associate programme.

“I was impressed by their enthusiasm and dedication, in particular how they see this new role as opening a fresh chapter in developing fulfilling careers in the NHS. “

Chief Nurse at the trust Kathryn Halford said “This is a fantastic opportunity to tackle some of the challenges of attracting more people into the nursing profession.

“I believe the nursing associate role offers a new chance for people to access nursing, opening doors which they might have felt were closed to them.”