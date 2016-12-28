Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Hospital’s NHS trust spends £47 an hour on agency staff ... and misses government targets

07:00 28 December 2016

Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital

Archant

The NHS trust which serves Havering is forking out up to £47 an hour for agency staff, and failing to meet government pay targets for locum doctors.

Comment

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request revealed that between 21 September and 9 October, the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT) spent more than £1.5million on temporary workers.

In that two-and-a-half week period the trust, which runs Queen’s Hospital, in Romford, used 613 agency personnel, who worked 32,867 hours.

On top of that BHRUT has failed to meet the government’s agency price caps, which limits the amount locum doctors and other temporary workers can be paid above staff wages.

Agency doctors are used when hospitals are short of staff, and they usually receive higher pay that workers on annual contracts.

But in November last year the NHS Improvement Agency put a limit on how much more temporary staff be paid.

Locum wages were capped at 150 per cent on top of a normal junior doctor’s salary, and this was decreased to 55pc in April, yet BHRUT has breached these caps more than 100 times every week since they were introduced.

“The safety of our patients is our highest priority and in some cases, to ensure we’ve got the right numbers of staff to look after them, we do need to use agency staff,” said Jeff Buggle, finance director at BHRUT.

“We know we have more to do to bring down what we spend on agency staff.

“We’ve increased the number of roles filled over the last 12 months and when we do need to bring in additional staff, we always look to our own internal bank of staff before going to an agency.”

A further FoI revealed that the trust has estimated that 27 job positions – ranging from the cardiology department to paediatric staff – have remained unfilled since April 2013.

Mr Buggle told the Recorder that BHRUT is putting together a two year nursing recruitment strategy and has already successfully added an extra 55 nurses and midwives over the past two months.

He added that next year the trust will recruit emergency consultants from South Africa.

Related articles

Keywords: Queen's Hospital NHS Redbridge University Hospitals Trust South Africa

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Trial preparation hearing set for two teens charged in connection with Ricky Hayden death

55 minutes ago Janine Rasiah
Hundreds of mourners attended Ricky Hayden's funeral last month

A trial preparation hearing has been set for two 19 year olds charged in connection with Ricky Hayden’s death.

Out in town with Havering police as officers try to keep streets safe over festive period

13:06 Ryan Tute
Officers in South Street, Romford.

It’s just gone 2am and all I can hear is Noddy Holder belting out “Here it is merry Christmas, everybody’s having fun” - except not everyone this Christmas Eve is.

CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

07:35 Hayley Anderson
Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to after a minicab driver was assaulted in Romford.

Queen’s Hospital’s NHS trust spends £47 an hour on agency staff ... and misses government targets

07:00 Dianne Apen-Sadler
Queen's Hospital

The NHS trust which serves Havering is forking out up to £47 an hour for agency staff, and failing to meet government pay targets for locum doctors.

Gallery: Hundreds pack out Rainham sports centre for RCWA’s biggest show

Yesterday, 15:00 Niall Joyce
RCWA The Final Flight. Picture: Sarah Barraclough-Hatch

High flying acrobatics, plot twists and championship matches ensured that Havering’s biggest ever wrestling event was an unforgettable occasion.

Flashback: Romford rates to increase, council staff mourn colleague and taxi office attack

Yesterday, 12:00 Hayley Anderson
40-years-ago

A look back at the biggest local stories from this day 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Post People: The reverend who has given an animal blessing and appeared in the Ali G film

Mon, 15:00 Ryan Tute
Animal blessing led by Rev Philip Wright (lead chaplain at Queen's Hospital and linked to St Luke's Church in Cranham), at The Upminster Taproom. Picture: Melissa Page.

Fresh from delivering an animal blessing to dogs and their owners, the Rev Phil Wright talks about his role as lead chaplain in Queen’s Hospital, and how he ended up appearing in the Ali G film.

Hornchurch mum ‘overwhelmed’ after public rallies to raise £100k for little boy’s treatment in USA

Mon, 11:45 Ryan Tute
The Box family have raised £100,000 to have a life changing operation for Nathan Box

The mum of a little boy who has up to 25 seizures a day and who was denied funding by the NHS for a life-changing procedure, says “words cannot describe her joy” after the public donated £100,000.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Window shot at’ as detectives investigate burglary in Harold Hill by men believed to have firearm

A 35-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: PA.

CCTV footage released of suspect in connection with ‘brutal attack’ on Romford minicab driver

Police are looking for this man in connection with an asssault on a minicab driver. Picture: Met Police

Man who stabbed ‘Oggy’ at Hornchurch pub has been convicted of murder

Aiden Mahoney, known to friends as Oggy, was stabbed on Sunday

Queen’s Hospital’s NHS trust spends £47 an hour on agency staff ... and misses government targets

Queen's Hospital

Flashback: Romford rates to increase, council staff mourn colleague and taxi office attack

40-years-ago
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now