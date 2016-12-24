Search

Mass donations put a smile on the faces of children in Queen’s Hospital over Christmas

15:00 24 December 2016

Children at Queen's Hospital enjoying some of donations from customers.

Children at Queen's Hospital enjoying some of donations from customers.

Archant

Customers and staff have banded together and made a huge difference to the lives of children spending time in hospital over the festive period.

The store were inundated with donations by customers.The store were inundated with donations by customers.

Kids in the Tropical Lagoon children’s unit in Queen’s Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford, were provided with lots of arts and craft toys after an appeal was launched by Tesco, Bridge Road, Rainham.

Trolleys of art and craft materials are placed in children units across the country by the Clowns in the Sky charity.

They are designed to offer stimulation and fun activities during times when children maybe in isolation, or are unable to visit a playroom.

But the trolleys at Queen’s Hospital need to be refilled three or four times a year which comes at a considerable expense so donations are always needed.

Donna Byrne, Clowns in the Sky development officer, said: “I would really like to thank all the staff at Tesco Extra and the many generous customers who donated a gift too.

“The trolleys are fabulous resources and take the playroom to the child.

“These trolleys aim to make a child’s stay in hospital a more pleasant one with the overall aim to put a smile on the face of any child suffering.”

The charity not only provides toys to children but also books entertainers on a monthly basis to visit and even small grants to parents in need.

Anything from 50p to £15 can provide an item for a trolley, £50 for a children’s entertainer session and £300 for a grant to help a family.

Danielle Matthews, who helped organise the appeal by Tesco, said: “We are very grateful to all our customers that helped support such a fantastic charity and we would like to wish them all a very merry Christmas”.

If you are interested in volunteering and/or raising funds for Clowns in the Sky, click here

Keywords: Queen's Hospital Tesco

Mass donations put a smile on the faces of children in Queen's Hospital over Christmas

Customers and staff have banded together and made a huge difference to the lives of children spending time in hospital over the festive period.

