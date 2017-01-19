Search

Havering welcomes 20 extra officers as part of Met’s new neighbourhood policing model

17:00 19 January 2017

Havering has welcomed 20 more officers as part of the Met's new neighbourhood policing model. Picture: Joe Gideens

PA/Press Association Images

Havering received 20 extra officers this week as part of the Met’s ambitious plan to improve neighbourhood policing.

The borough’s police welcomed the Dedicated Ward Officers (DWOs) in connection with the Met testing a new model of neighbourhood policing as part of its Strengthening Local Policing Programme (SLPP).

This plan will see an extra nine DWOs deployed across demanding wards in the borough.

The additional 11 PCs will also work in the borough as part of the Met and Mayor of London’s commitment to ensure every ward across London has two dedicated ward PCs.

This brings the total working across Havering to 45 DWOs, along with 18 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

The East Area Command Unit, made of the police units in Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge, has been set up to help reduce duplication of duties and make sure officers can be dedicated to neighbourhood policing and strengthen community engagement.

Council leader Cllr Roger Ramsey said: “We are pleased to have extra police officers in the borough to help keep Havering safe. “Although the borough is a safe place to live, a greater police presence is welcomed.”

The test of the new model will last around six months and then, in consultation with partners including the chief executives of local authorities, this will inform any further roll out of the programme across London.

Chief Sup Jason Gwillim, who will lead the East Area Command Unit, said: “This is a landmark moment for our Strengthening Local Policing programme and I am delighted that, as part of this, many communities across the Boroughs will have more dedicated policing support in their neighbourhoods.

“It has taken an extraordinary amount of work to get to this significant point and I would like to thank all the councils for their support in making Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering trailblazers in the Met’s ambition to transform policing across London.”

