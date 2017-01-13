Havering to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

People pay their respects at the commemorative service for Holocaust Memorial Day in Coronation Gardens last year. Vickie Flores/Archant

A day to remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur will be marked at a special service.

The event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) will take place at the Holocaust War Memorial in Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford on Sunday January 22 at 2pm.

HMD 2017 will focus on the aftermath of the atrocities, explores how life can go on, and urges people to think about their responsibilities in the wake of such a crime.

Mayor of Havering, Cllr Philippa Crowder, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides an opportunity for everyone to pause to remember the millions of victims.

“It is an extremely important and emotional event and it really emphasises the need to take every opportunity we are given to end discrimination and build bridges with people from all backgrounds.

“I hope others take the chance to pay their respect to those who have suffered unfair persecution and genocide over the years.”

National Holocaust Memorial Day is on Friday, January 27.

For more information on this year’s theme visit hmd.org.uk