Search

Advanced search

Havering to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

14:34 13 January 2017

People pay their respects at the commemorative service for Holocaust Memorial Day in Coronation Gardens last year.

People pay their respects at the commemorative service for Holocaust Memorial Day in Coronation Gardens last year.

Vickie Flores/Archant

A day to remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur will be marked at a special service.

Comment

The event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) will take place at the Holocaust War Memorial in Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford on Sunday January 22 at 2pm.

HMD 2017 will focus on the aftermath of the atrocities, explores how life can go on, and urges people to think about their responsibilities in the wake of such a crime.

Mayor of Havering, Cllr Philippa Crowder, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides an opportunity for everyone to pause to remember the millions of victims.

“It is an extremely important and emotional event and it really emphasises the need to take every opportunity we are given to end discrimination and build bridges with people from all backgrounds.

“I hope others take the chance to pay their respect to those who have suffered unfair persecution and genocide over the years.”

National Holocaust Memorial Day is on Friday, January 27.

For more information on this year’s theme visit hmd.org.uk

Keywords: Havering

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

£250k Romford town centre development will ‘entice more people to shop’

10:44 Ryan Tute
An artist’s impression of the view of St Edward’s Church and the new Market House from the eastern end of the Market Place.

A £250,000 town centre project will act as a “focal point” and be a major part of bringing back Romford Market to the heart of the community.

Havering to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

11 minutes ago Ann-Marie Abbasah
People pay their respects at the commemorative service for Holocaust Memorial Day in Coronation Gardens last year.

A day to remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur will be marked at a special service.

Politics column: Rainham MP Jon Cruddas discusses Orchard Village

11:21 Jon Cruddas, Dagenham and Rainham MP
Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: PA/Jane Mingay

Housing associations have a proud history in delivering for their tenants and more generally are part of a rich tradition of mutualism and co-operation: of charitable and non-profit-making commitments to housing stretching back into the 19th century on behalf of working people.

Video: Police release CCTV footage after Romford shop burglary

08:05 Rosaleen Fenton
Police in Havering Borough have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a commercial burglary in Romford.

This CCTV footage shows the moment burglars broke in to Next in Romford.

Government cut could see ‘unfair’ 96 per cent reduction in Havering Council funding

07:00 Chloe Farand and Ryan Tute
The government funding cut will see Havering's revenue support grant decrease from £20.9m in 2016/2017 to £1.4m in in 2019/2020. Picture: PA Images

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has slammed a government grant to the council, saying the borough is not getting a fair deal.

Possibility of snow as severe weather sweeps across the country

Yesterday, 17:58 Ryan Tute
Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected tonight. Picture: PA.

A blast of freezing weather is sweeping across the UK and is expected to affect east London commuters as they try to get home.

Romford taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

Yesterday, 17:11 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A man appeared at court today charged with sexual assault. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images.

A taxi cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman while taking her to Redbridge appeared in court this morning.

Hornchurch man admits assaulting revellers at Fiction Romford

Yesterday, 16:19 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Barkingside Magistrates' Court

A man pleaded guilty to attacking two revellers on a festive night out in Fiction nightclub, a court heard today.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man found dead after police force entry into Harold Hill home

Straight Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps.

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A police cordon outside a home in Kingsbridge Road, Harold Hill, where a man collapsed after being stabbed at an address in the nearby Kingsbridge Close.

First image reveals what £200m Romford town centre development could look like

Artist impression of what Bridge Close could look like. Picture: First Base Limited.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now