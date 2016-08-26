Havering Show: Stage line-up and travel info in today’s Recorder

The Havering Show on Sunday Archant

The Havering Show takes place this weekend and to ensure you are fully prepared for it, we’ve got a three-page guide in today’s Recorder featuring stage times and travel info.

We’ve also got a list of stalls which will be at the event and a map showing where everything is – so make sure you pick up a copy today.

Our team will be at the show, interviewing performers throughout the two days and streaming live video on the Recorder’s Facebook page.

Look out for our Recorder stall where you can meet a reporter between 2pm and 3pm on both days.

We’ll also be selling goodie bags including a copy of this week’s paper, half-price vouchers for next week’s paper and other treats.

And your little ones can sign up to join our Press Gang, where they will be featured in the Recorder as our Star of the Week and get a special mention when it’s their birthday.

Follow our coverage and share your pictures with us throughout the event on Twitter and Instagram @romfordrecorder, and of course at romfordrecorder.co.uk.