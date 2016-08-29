Havering Show: Monday preview and who to watch out for today

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Gurdial Bhamra, chairman of Morden Cllr Peter Elliot, Bedrock Hospital Radio's mascot, mayor of Havering Cllr Philippa Crowder and mayor of Brentwood Cllr Noelle Hones. Hayley Anderson

Day two of the Havering Show kicks off from 11am today at Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, with a line-up featuring something for everyone.

After thousands braved the rain yesterday to enjoy a fantastic set from headliner Jocelyn Brown, show-goers today can hope for some slightly dryer weather.

Soul group The Real Thing will headline today, starting at 5pm on the Time 107.5 FM main stage.

If you’re more into Britpop, tribute band Noasis will be performing at 3pm.

For the full line-up and stage times, pick up a copy of this week’s Recorder on your way to the show and turn to pages 51-53.

