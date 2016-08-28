Havering Show: Day one preview and who to watch out for

Jocelyn Brown will be headling at the Havering Show. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/Press Association Images

The Havering Show kicks off from 11am today at Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, with a line-up featuring something for everyone.

Highlights on the Time 107.5 FM stage include Paloma Faith’s backing band The Faithettes at 4pm, and soul star Jocelyn Brown headlining at 5pm.

For the full line-up and stage times, pick up a copy of this week’s Recorder on your way to the show and turn to pages 51-53.

Our team will also be on hand, selling Recorder goodie bags, signing up youngsters to our Press Gang club and encouraging readers to sign up to our Mind Your Mental Health campaign pledge, aiming to end stigma.

If you’ve got a story to share, come along to our Recorder reporter surgery from 2pm to 3pm.

