Havering’s Mary Poppins themed float comes seventh in London’s New Year’s Day Parade
12:06 03 January 2017
Havering College
As many were just climbing into bed after a long night of celebrating the start of 2017, it was lights, camera, action for eager performers who jumped on board a float for London’s New Year’s Day Parade.
Havering was one of the London boroughs to star in the parade which glided through the capital’s streets in a bid to be crowned this year’s winner.
The movie theme sparked some imaginative ideas with acrobats, marching bands and cheerleaders entertaining a crowd of thousands.
Havering took inspiration from the Disney classic Mary Poppins with singing cockneys and dancing suffragettes on board the float designed by students at the Havering College of Further and Higher Education.
The borough was came seventh and was awarded £4,000 for its efforts.
More to follow.