Search

Advanced search

Havering residents asked to share views on council tax increase proposal

12:40 10 January 2017

Havering Town Hall

Havering Town Hall

Archant

Council tax in the borough could increase by at least three per cent in a bid to ease growing pressures on adult social care.

Comment

Residents are being asked to take part in a public consultation about plans to increase the council tax as part of this year’s budget proposals.

This comes after Havering’s Revenue Support Grant (RSG) – the main grant received by the council from the government – will be reduced from £20.9 million in 2016/17 to £12.3 million for the financial year 2017/18.

By 2019/2020, the RSG is expected to fall to £1.4 million, a loss of £19.5 million compared to this year’s grant.

The news follows austerity measures announced in the last Autumn Statement by Chancellor Philip Hammond.

The 3pc council tax increase, which is 1pc higher than last year’s rise, will see band D properties have to pay an additional £37.90 per year.

The additional revenue will be used to meet the increasing demand for social care services.

But the rise would come in addition to the general council tax increase of up to 1.99pc, which the council can implement without the need of a local referendum.

If the plans are approved, this would mean band D property households would have to pay an extra £24.74 per year on top of the £37.90 tax for social care services.

Havering has the largest proportion of elderly residents in London with an estimated population of over 65-year-olds of 47,000.

The council’s proposal is aimed to protect the services for those residents.

A comment from a Havering Council report notes: “The continuation of the Government’s austerity measures places Havering and many local authorities, with the significant challenge of providing statutory services whilst balancing its annual revenue budget.”

These plans are indicatives and residents can share their views on this year’s budget proposal by identifying, which services matters the most to them and share their views on the council tax rise.

The consultation closes at midnight on January 29 and a survey can be filled here.

Decisions on budget plans will take place at a full council meeting in February.

Keywords: Havering Council London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Havering Council reviews school transport for pupils with special needs

Yesterday, 15:59 Chloe Farand
Some pupils arrived late to school because of long bus journeys. Pciture credit: PA Images

A service, which helps nearly 400 pupils with special needs get to school, is being reviewed because of financial pressures.

Havering residents asked to share views on council tax increase proposal

Yesterday, 12:40 Chloe Farand
Havering Town Hall

Council tax in the borough could increase by at least three per cent in a bid to ease growing pressures on adult social care.

Woman treated for injuries after earlier Romford accident

Yesterday, 09:41 Chloe Farand
London Ambulance

A woman was treated for injuries after a van collided with a car.

Thousands of pounds donated to Havering hospice which cared for mother-of-four

Yesterday, 09:26 Rosaleen Fenton
Nasim Khan

A woman has inspired residents to donate more than £6,000 to the hospice which provided her end-of-life care.

Traffic queuing for eight miles on A13 westbound after van fire

Yesterday, 09:25 Chloe Farand
Traffic is queuing for eight miles on the A13 westbound after a van caught fire

Traffic is backing up for eight miles on the A13 after a van caught fire.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Yesterday, 07:00 Ryan Tute
Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.

Angry residents are demanding answers after heaps of rubbish gathered on their doorstep over the Christmas period.

Arctic blast could bring snow to Havering as temperatures are set to plummet

Mon, 15:59 Ryan Tute
Upminster Windmill when snow swept across Havering in 2013. Picture: John Hercock.

Havering is being warned to brace itself for an arctic blast which could bring snow and temperatures of -5 degrees.

Romford McDonald’s worker makes it to next round of The Voice

Mon, 14:38 Hayley Anderson
Diamond, 18, was chosen by Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson who was wowed by her performance of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

A McDonald’s worker sailed through to the next round of The Voice after leaving a big impression on Saturday’s show.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A police cordon outside a home in Kingsbridge Road, Harold Hill, where a man collapsed after being stabbed at an address in the nearby Kingsbridge Close.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.

Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Queen’s Hospital midwife receives suspended sentence for morphine theft

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now