Havering residents asked to share views on council tax increase proposal

Council tax in the borough could increase by at least three per cent in a bid to ease growing pressures on adult social care.

Residents are being asked to take part in a public consultation about plans to increase the council tax as part of this year’s budget proposals.

This comes after Havering’s Revenue Support Grant (RSG) – the main grant received by the council from the government – will be reduced from £20.9 million in 2016/17 to £12.3 million for the financial year 2017/18.

By 2019/2020, the RSG is expected to fall to £1.4 million, a loss of £19.5 million compared to this year’s grant.

The news follows austerity measures announced in the last Autumn Statement by Chancellor Philip Hammond.

The 3pc council tax increase, which is 1pc higher than last year’s rise, will see band D properties have to pay an additional £37.90 per year.

The additional revenue will be used to meet the increasing demand for social care services.

But the rise would come in addition to the general council tax increase of up to 1.99pc, which the council can implement without the need of a local referendum.

If the plans are approved, this would mean band D property households would have to pay an extra £24.74 per year on top of the £37.90 tax for social care services.

Havering has the largest proportion of elderly residents in London with an estimated population of over 65-year-olds of 47,000.

The council’s proposal is aimed to protect the services for those residents.

A comment from a Havering Council report notes: “The continuation of the Government’s austerity measures places Havering and many local authorities, with the significant challenge of providing statutory services whilst balancing its annual revenue budget.”

These plans are indicatives and residents can share their views on this year’s budget proposal by identifying, which services matters the most to them and share their views on the council tax rise.

The consultation closes at midnight on January 29 and a survey can be filled here.

Decisions on budget plans will take place at a full council meeting in February.