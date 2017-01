Havering police call for help to identify man after burglary at Romford’s dog track

Havering Police is appealing for help to identify this man following a burglary at Romford dog track stadium Havering MPS

Havering police are appealing for help to identify a man following a burglary at Romford’s greyhound stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are investigating a burglary at the stadium in London Road, Romford, which took place on October 19, 2016 around 1pm.

Anyone who recognises this man or who has any information is asked to call police on 101 to help them with their inquiries.