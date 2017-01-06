Havering parents welcome their New Year’s Day babies

Laura Day and Stuart Maycey with daughter Iyla-Rose Maycey Archant

As millions of people welcomed in the New Year with a glass of champagne in hand, some women in the borough were meeting their new child for the first time. Hayley Anderson speaks to three of the mothers that began their journey of parenthood on the very first day of 2017.

Zoe and Peter Guzman with son Dylan and baby Jimi Ray born on New Years Day Zoe and Peter Guzman with son Dylan and baby Jimi Ray born on New Years Day

Iyla-Rose Maycey:

A day that was once filled with sadness at the death of a loved one, was transformed into a joyful memory after the birth of a little girl.

Iyla-Rose Maycey was born at 12.02am at Queen’s Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford, to the delight of her parents Laura Day, 32, and Stuart Maycey, 36, of Duddingford Close, Elm Park.

“She is my third daughter so I’m not a new mum exactly but we’re thrilled,” said Laura.

Rebecca Green and Kane Lynn-Jones with son Carter and new baby girl Wynter born on New Years Day Rebecca Green and Kane Lynn-Jones with son Carter and new baby girl Wynter born on New Years Day

Weighing 6lb 5oz, Iyla was the first to be born at the hospital in 2017 – on the anniversary of her grandfather’s death 12 years ago.

Laura said: “The only time I’ve heard the name Iyla is when I used to watch Home and Away. My due date was the sixth but I had a funny feeling that she would be born on New Year’s Day. Stuart is over the moon that we can now remember the day for something positive. Her grandad would have wanted it this way.”

Jimi Ray:

Taking inspiration from one of their music heroes, a couple have named their New Year’s Day baby after legendary rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

Zoe Guzman, 26, of Owen Close, Collier Row, gave birth to Jimi Ray at Queen’s Hospital. She and husband Peter, 34, brought their newborn home late on Tuesday night.

Peter said: “It’s great to have him home now.

“We know it’s probably going to be a bit of a busy week as well now, with friends and family coming over to see him.

“Everyone is going to love

him.”

The couple decided to name their little boy – who weighs 6lbs 8oz – after rock star Hendrix, having called their first son Dylan after singer songwriter Bob Dylan.

Peter said: “We love both of them as performers so wanted to give our children their names.

“Jimi was also my grandad’s name so it works well.”

Wynter Lynn Jones:

A young couple were not only happy to meet their newborn child but that their little boy now had a sister.

Rebecca Green and Kane Lynn-Jones, 21, of Hutchins Close, Hornchurch, welcomed their daughter Wynter Lynn-Jones at 3.26pm at Queen’s Hospital.

Rebecca said: “It has been great, everyone who has seen her loves her.

“She was due on Boxing Day so I was a little surprised that she was born on New Year’s Day but at least we know that she’s always going to have a party!”

Wynter, who weighed 7lb 3oz, has been the centre of attention this week with 21-month-old brother Carter keeping a watchful eye over her.

Rebecca said: “He really does love her, we can already see that he’s going to be a really good big brother.”