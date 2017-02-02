Havering man arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs
15:30 02 February 2017
PA Archive/PA Images
A 23-year-old man was one of six people arrested in a series of dawn raids carried out by police this morning.
Officers from Lewisham’s Trilogy crime squad made the arrests in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs.
In total five men and one woman were arrested at six addresses across London and Essex and currently remain in custody at a south London police station.
A large amount of class A drugs and several thousand pounds in cash was recovered, after the warrants were executed.
A specific address could not be released by police.