Havering man arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs

The raids were conducted early this morning. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell. PA Archive/PA Images

A 23-year-old man was one of six people arrested in a series of dawn raids carried out by police this morning.

Officers from Lewisham’s Trilogy crime squad made the arrests in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs.

In total five men and one woman were arrested at six addresses across London and Essex and currently remain in custody at a south London police station.

A large amount of class A drugs and several thousand pounds in cash was recovered, after the warrants were executed.

A specific address could not be released by police.