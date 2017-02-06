Havering Council appoints advisory team for £1 billion housing regeneration scheme

The council has appointed an advisory team to support them as they move ahead with their £1 billion housing regeneration scheme.

Savills, a global real estate services provider, will lead the multi-disciplinary team in helping the council to select a joint venture development partner to build 3,500 new homes across 12 sites in the borough in the next 10 years.

Cllr Damian White, cabinet member for housing, outlined the importance of getting the right developer that can deliver the £1 billion scheme.

“We will be using this programme to kick-start the regeneration of key parts of our borough and attracting investors to work with us. We will launch our competition for a development partner in March and expect to appoint by early 2018.

“Having this advisory team, working with us to select a development partner, means we have the right expertise to help us make this key decision.”

Robert Pert, director of the Savills housing team, said the company is ‘delighted’ to work on the project.

“Havering has an ambitious house building programme and with two housing zones and a new vision for Romford Town Centre, the scene is set for it to deliver the new homes and places that will shape the future for this part of London.

“We are delighted to have been selected to work with Havering Council on this exciting project.”

Tibbalds, PCKO and Gardiner & Theobald have also been appointed to the multi-disciplinary team.