Havering Conservative campaigners slam Mayor of London’s travel fares freeze as a ‘farce’

Deputy chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association Harry Barrington-Mountford with Assembly Member Keith Prince and HUCA member Matthew Sutton Conservative Association

The Mayor of London is facing a backlash despite a fare freeze which could benefit around 4.5m journeys a day.

Assembly Member Shaun Bailey and Assembly Member Keith Prince at Hornchurch station with Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association members distributing leaflets Assembly Member Shaun Bailey and Assembly Member Keith Prince at Hornchurch station with Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association members distributing leaflets

Havering assembly member Keith Prince (Cons) joined the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association this morning in an information campaign about the rise of travel cards fares.

This comes as mayor Sadiq Khan implemented a travel fares freeze until 2020 – a key promise in his manifesto.

But Travelcards prices are set by the Department for Transport, which means some London commuters have already seen prices go up this year in line with inflation.

Those campaigning believe Sadiq Khan has been “misleading” and should have covered the cost from his own budget.

Mr Prince said: “The Mayor was crystal clear in his pre-election promise to freeze fares for Londoners until 2020 – and it is crystal clear who is to blame for it not being delivered.

“A total of 4.5 million regular commuters will see their fares go up this month, proof that the Mayor’s supposed fares freeze is a farce.

“By trying to deflect blame onto the government, Sadiq Khan is simply running away from his own promises. Londoners are now beginning to see the Mayor’s inability to deliver when it matters.”

While many commuters return back to work today, Mr Khan has hailed his TfL fares freeze until 2020 as a “landmark” moment.

Fare freezes will include bus and tram journeys anywhere in London and pay as you go journeys on the Tube, DLR, Emirates Airline, Santander Cycles and rail services, where TfL fares apply.

“While I’ve kept my promised on TfL services, Londoners will rightly be furious that on the same day, the government have allowed the private train companies to increase their fares by more than two per cent – and on some journeys up to five per cent,” the Mayor of London said.

The local Conservative Association spent the morning distributing leaflets at Hornchurch, Upminster, Upminster Bridge and Harold Wood stations claiming Mr Khan has broken his promise to deliver fares freeze to all Londoners.

Deputy chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association Harry Barrington-Mountford, said: “This morning we received fantastic support from local people who were disappointed to see yet another election promise broken by the mayor and as a result, more money disappearing from their pocket.

“Your local Conservative association and elected London Assembly members will continue their work to ensure the best possible outcomes for the local community.”

Commuters buying a single paper ticket at Emerson Park station, will not benefit from the fares freeze because this is still controlled by the government.

People paying with an oyster card or a contactless payment card will however not be affected by the rise because those are Transport for London (TFl) services.

TFL has urged its customers to check they are using the right service so they do not spend more than necessary.