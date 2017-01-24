Search

Harold Wood pupils join exclusive Mensa club after scoring top IQ marks

18:30 24 January 2017

Redden School Pupils Joshua Kirby, George Attrill and Amy Horsely with headteacher Paul Ward

Redden Court School

Four smart pupils have been awarded membership to an exclusive society, reserved for people with the highest IQs in the country.

Joshua Kirby, Sidney Pain, George Attrill and Amy Horsely, who attend Redden Court School, Cotswold Road, Harold Wood, took the test as part of an initiative for high-achievers in Science.

The Year 9 pupils all scored above 148 and joined the top two per cent of people with the highest IQ in the UK.

George scored 154, not far off world renowned physicist Stephen Hawking’s score of 160.

Pupils from Bower Park Academy and Marshalls Park School in Romford, Gaynes School, in Upminster, and The Sanders School, in Hornchurch, also took the test at the school.

Headteacher at Redden Court School Paul Ward said: “The overall attendance of the event was fantastic and was very encouraging. All students from Redden Court and other local schools should be congratulated for taking part. Well done to every student involved.”

