Harold Wood pupils brighten up the start of 2017 for vulnerable families

Students and staff from Redden Court school presenting their collection to Mark Reeves from the Harold Hill Food Bank Archant

A class of year 10 pupils have made sure the beginning of 2017 is just a little bit brighter for many vulnerable families.

Teenagers from Redden Court School, Cotswold Road, Harold Wood, presented the Harold Hill Foodbank with the an impressive £200 and around 10 crates of goods on Monday.

The donation was the result of an appeal run by the pupils to increase their community involvement as part of an Oxford Cambridge and RSA (OCR) life skills diploma.

So the creative youngsters begun researching charities, visited the foodbank and so inspired, decided to raise funds for it.

Last year the foodbank handed out 2,290 three-day nutritionally balanced emergency food supplies to people in crisis.

To help, the pupils ran an appeal by delivering assemblies to all year groups to encourage them to donate, produced posters and displayed them around the school to maintain awareness.

The class also obtained a list of the items most needed by the foodbank and shared the details with parents on the school’s communication system.

“I enjoyed doing the foodbank appeal. I think this charity is interesting,” said pupil Harvey Soane-Shaw, 15.

The appeal ran from December 5 to 15 and within that short timeframe the pupils raised an impressive £200 and around 10 crates of non-perishable foods, toiletries and essentials.

“I am incredibly proud of the Year 10 life skills group and all the hard work they have put into this project,” said Andrea White, assistant headteacher of inclusion.

“It’s really great,” said foodbank manager, Mark Reeves.

“It shows community spirit which is really good in this area. Without donations we cannot do what we do.”

For more on the charity visit haroldhill.foodbank.org.uk