Harold Hill pupils dazzle with their performance of the nativity
14:10 19 December 2016
Malcolm Drakes
Proud parents watched on as primary school pupils mastered their performance of the nativity story.
Reception pupils of Broadford Primary School, Farringdon Avenue, Harold Hill, got dressed up to play their vital roles whether as be Mary and Joseph, animals in the stable, the three wise men or stars in the sky.
You can see them all singing their hearts out in the video.
Have you taken any videos or pictures of your children performing their school nativity? Email hayley.anderson@archant.co.uk