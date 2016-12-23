Harold Hill community offer presents and Christmas meal for family forced out of home by blaze

Neighbours of a family left devastated by a house fire just four days before Christmas are rallying together by supplying presents and donating money.

The blaze happened in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill, on Wednesday at about 3pm.

Firefighters spent the best part of two hours tackling the blaze which is believed to have destroyed a large part of the first floor.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire but a community is rallying together in a bid to ensure the family’s Christmas is not ruined.

The Salvation Army in Harold Hill is little more than 50 yards from the home and those connected have been quick to show their support.

Church leader Phil Goldsmith says the community centre is more than happy to provide presents and a free Christmas meal to the family.

“We are putting together gifts for the little girl and parcels for the mum and gran who live at the home and may have lost presents in the fire,” he said.

“Lots of people have been in touch offering help but we are asking everyone to hold off for now until the family have been back in the house and know what they need.

“We are doing a Christmas meal too which they are more than welcome to enjoy for free unless they have other plans.

“But it’s fantastic to see how many people are willing to help.”

Neighbours have even kindly told the family they are welcome to use their home on Christmas Day while they are away.

Another neighbour Kerrie Steele has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family.

The Saxon King pub on the corner of the road is also lending its support by offering to take in donations.

