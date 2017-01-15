Gidea Park walker to reach the top of Snowdon to raise awareness of autism

Cole Hockett will be climbing Snowdon and the seven peaks of the Snowdon National Park to raise money for the National Autism Society and raise awareness of autism. Archant

A walking enthusiast will be making his way to the top of Snowdon in a bid to raise further awareness and money for an autism charity.

Cole Hockett, 28, of Balgores Lane, Gidea Park, is preparing for his trip to Wales, where he will walk up not only Snowdon, but seven other peaks in the national park in aid of the National Autistic Society.

He said: “I’m partly nervous but excited as well, because I have not done any big walking expeditions for the past two years due to a back injury.

“I’m looking forward to it but definitely a bit nervous now it’s getting closer to the time when we have to head off.”

Cole, who has autism himself as well as epilepsy, likes to spend as much time as he can outdoors with Mother Nature and has done himself proud by previously tackling Scotland’s Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England.

He aims to complete the challenge alongside his dad, who is also a keen walker, during World Autism Awareness Week – run by the National Autistic Society – which takes place in March to share the stories of those living with the condition.

Cole wants to raise £1,000 for the cause, which provides information, support and pioneering services, as well as campaigns urging for more help to be given to those with the condition.

He said: “The charity has given me a lot of support over the years and in order for them to carry on their research and keep their call centres open, they need funding.

“They do so much good there for so many people who need the help. People can be very single-minded about autism as a condition because there is such a wide spectrum which they don’t understand.

“Everything is very disabled-friendly but places should be autism-friendly as well, making it easier for people to get about.

“I want to help try and make a difference.”

Cole will be taking on the challenge on March 28.

To make a donation to his walking expedition for the National Autistic Society, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Cole-Hockett2.