Four people treated at scene of the Hornchurch explosion

Scene of explosion. Picture: Alison Braun Alison Braun Facebook

Four people have been treated for injuries following the explosion at the block of flats.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurchh explosion Picture: London Fire Brigade Hornchurchh explosion Picture: London Fire Brigade

London Ambulance Service were called just before 5.15pm to reports of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulance crews, our Hazardous Area Response Team, a single responder in a car and a duty manager.

“The first of our medics arrived in under five minutes.”

Paramedics treated four people at the scene who have now been taken to hospital.

They remain at the scene.