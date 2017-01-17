‘Forget the blue and have a brew Monday’ say Havering Samaritans



It wasn’t all doom and gloom on the day dubbed the most depressing of the year as three well-wishers gathered outside a station to cheer up commuters.



The third Monday of January is often referred to as “Blue Monday” because its often the time by which New Year resolutions are broken and credit card bills arrive.

But this year, Havering Samaritans said forget the blue and have a brew instead as they handed out promotional teabags outside Romford Station.

“It went very well all the teabags went very quickly,” said the charity’s deputy director, Margaret Nice.

“We handed out about 500 teabags.”

The goodwill gesture was to encourage people to take time out for a cuppa and have a chat with a friend, colleague or family member who may be struggling.

“It’s very important for people to talk if they have an issue or a problem before it gets to big, that’s what we try to put across,” she continued.

The teabags carried the Samaritans free helpline number 116123.

“Instead of being miserable on your own, share with somebody,” she encouraged.

Based in North Street Romford, the service is open to visitors between 10.30am and 9pm Monday to Friday and Sundays 2pm to 9pm.

For more information visit samaritans.org.uk