Fly-tipping could cost Havering Council £1million this year

The latest fly-tip in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster Ricky Izod Submitted

Fly-tipping could cost the council up to £1million this year, the council has suggested.

This comes as piles of waste have been damped yet again in one of the borough’s fly-tipping hotspots, bringing residents to the end of their tether.

Two loads of rubble have been found blocking the road in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster, early this morning.

Residents are exasperated with the regular tips, which have cost the council up to £30,000 within a few weeks this summer.

The industrial-sized fly-tips are now a regular occurrences in the countryside lanes.

A council spokesman said the council officially reported to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs fly-tipping was costing it £150,000 a year.

“However, this year the cost could be much higher - possibly 10 times as much,” the council spokesman said.

“Havering Council, like many other councils in London, is essentially victim of organised crime,” he added.

“Words fail me now,” said one resident on social media.

Earlier this month, Havering Council said surveillance operations across the borough have started and will continue throughout this year.

A council spokesman said a surveillance operation carried out a few weeks ago could lead to four potential prosecutions and CCTV has also been planned and budgeted for the next financial year.