First residents to return to their homes on Monday following Hornchurch explosion

Scene from the explosion in Hornchurch. Picture: S1owRiot S1owRiot

Families have received the good news they can return home after an explosion ripped through a block of flats.

Residents were left devastated after an explosion destroyed flats in Bridge Point, Southend Arterial Road, near the junction with Ardleigh Green Road.

Emergency services were called to Hornchurch on Monday at 5.14pm after a loud “bang” was heard.

But Swan Housing Association which operates the 41 households, has told residents living in the North Block they will be able to return home on Monday.

Those living in the South Block will not be able to return to their homes due to the damage caused but the housing association is in the process of rehousing them.

The first of these families were moved into their new home last night.

All pets have also been located and reunited with their owners.

Repairs contractor Axis and the estates services team have been on-site throughout the week carrying out repairs and clean up works.

A Swan Housing Association spokeswoman said: “We would like to thank our residents for the courage, resilience and understanding they have demonstrated this week, in such difficult circumstances.

“We would also like to express our thanks to the London Borough of Havering, the emergency services, local authority services, McDonalds, Tiptree Catering, Ardleigh Green Neighbourhood Watch Group and all those who have supported their appeal.

“Finally we would like to express our thanks to all of the staff at Swan and our repairs contractor, Axis, who have been working tirelessly throughout the week to support residents.”