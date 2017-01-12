First image reveals what £200m Romford town centre development could look like

Artist impression of what Bridge Close could look like. Picture: First Base Limited. Archant

Plans to transform Romford town centre with the construction of 840 new homes have moved a step closer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developer First Base Limited has announced it’s in discussions with Havering Council to enter into a joint venture to redevelop the Bridge Close industrial estate.

Plans are for 840 new homes to be delivered alongside a mix of workspace and a bridge linking the site to Romford train station.

It follows the announcement in March 2016 that Romford would be one of 11 new housing zones across the capital.

The housing zone includes the construction of up to 3,300 homes, new transport links and the completion of long-awaited projects such as the new leisure centre in Western Road.

Sites in Waterloo Road and Angel Way are also proposed for the first 1,360 homes to be built.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) has made £34.9m available to carry forward the housing zone and build the 3,304 new units.

Elliot Lipton, managing director of First Base, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Havering Council to transform this part of Romford and bring forward these much needed homes and jobs.

“With enhanced transport infrastructure, this is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside Havering Council to deliver long term benefits for local people and businesses.”

First Base already own a significant proportion of land in Romford and has been involved in a number of flagship developments in east London.

These include more than 1,300 residential units at East Village, Olympic Park and a role as the delivery partner of a 62-acre mixed-use scheme at Silvertown, in the Royal Docks area.

Cllr Damian White, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Housing, said: “This is positive and welcome news. Our potential joint venture with First Base will act as a catalyst for further investment and regeneration in Romford.

“We believe that First Base has a proven track record and share our vision of a new neighbourhood with well-designed buildings and easy links to public transport that supports the economic growth of Romford.”