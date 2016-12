Fire destroys ground floor of Harold Hill house

Petersfield Avenue. Picture: Google Archant

Firefighters spent two hours battling a fire at a house in Harold Hill earlier today.

Two fire engines were called to the scene of a fire at a three-bedroom maisonette, in Petersfield Avenue, at 3.05pm.

The first floor of the maisonette has reportedly been destroyed but luckily no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.