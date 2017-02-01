‘Feels like I have won the lottery’ - playgroup manager ecstatic about ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Search

07:00 01 February 2017

The Fairytales Playgroup in Rainham celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report

The Fairytales Playgroup in Rainham celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report

Archant

A small playgroup tucked away in a room of a library which caters for just 55 children has been rated as outstanding.

Ofsted inspectors visited Fairy Tales playgroup based in Rainham Library earlier this month and were delighted with what they saw.

The playgroup was described as outstanding overall and across all four categories of grading.

Fairy Tales first started back in 2007 at the old library in Broadway, Rainham, but moved when the new library was built in Celtic Farm Road.

A dedicated team of seven staff look after a maximum of 26 children at any one time.

Manager Rebecca Stewart said she is “over the moon” with the recent inspection rating.

“It feels like I have won the lottery,” she said.

“If I had won the lottery then I don’t think I would have felt so ecstatic.

“I expected to at least be graded as good because of all the hard work we put in but all the staff started crying when we were told outstanding.

“Everyone was so happy and started jumping for joy.”

The Ofsted report mentions how children are “confident and settled” while staff know them very well and “plan the day highly effectively to meet their needs and current interests”.

Inspector Christine Lamey said: “Children are extremely happy within the vibrant, stimulating environment of the playgroup.

“They gain superb early reading, writing and mathematical skills and are extremely well prepared for their next stages in learning and for school.

“The playgroup manager and her staff team are highly ambitious and successful in ensuring excellence in children’s learning.

Eight parents also spoke extremely highly of the playgroup to inspectors highlighting the “special care” given to their children.

But Mrs Stewart has been quick to praise her team.

She said: “I am so proud of my entire team, they are all dedicated and motivated to ensure children reach their full potential and gain the skills required for their transition to school.

“We just want to make sure that everyone gets the possible start in life.”

