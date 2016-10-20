Fed up of 2016? Go back to the sixties for an evening in Romford

The girls on a saturday night out. Picture Mark Sepple. Mark Sepple

Had enough of the Brexit debate, gorillas and 2016 in general?

Gary and the girls. Picture Mark Sepple. Gary and the girls. Picture Mark Sepple.

Take the groovy train of love back to the Swinging Sixties, to a time when boys teased the girls and the girls teased their hair.

Smash hit musical A Slice of Saturday Night is heading to Brookside Theatre, Eastern Road, Romford, and promises to take audiences “spinning back” to 1964.

The comedy takes a nostalgic look at the trials and tribulations faced by the youth of the decade and the entire theatre will be decked out as a nightclub from that era.

Director and theatre manager Jai Sepple, also acting in the show, said audiences are in for a treat.

“It’s a fantastic and hilarious production,” he said.

“I’m thrilled to be working with such a talented young, local cast.”

The story centres on a group of friends as they negotiate the minefield of teenage relationships.

Sue adores Gary, who chats up Penny and any other bit of stuff that looks his way. Sharon fancies Rick who fancies Sharon but can’t pluck up the courage to tell her because she hasn’t told him.

Meanwhile Eddie fancies Bridget who doesn’t fancy anyone.

Aging rocker and club owner Eric “Rubber Legs” guides the audience through the adolescent love saga, injecting his “seen it all done it all” humour on proceedings.

Set to the backdrop of 30 original songs, echoing music from The Beatles, Cliff Richard, The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones, A Slice of Saturday Night is an “energetic and hilarious” production which revisits the joys and embarrassments of teenage life.

The costumes are as authentically on point as the dialogue and the females are decked out in Twiggy-esque knee-high boots and false eyelashes, with lacquered hair to complete the look.

The “lads” sport button-down collars, hipster trousers and leather caps and are desperately hoping their pick-up lines will go down with the girls.

Swing on down to the theatre between Tuesday October 25 and Saturday October 29 for the 8pm performances, with a matinee show also available on the Saturday, at 2pm.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775.