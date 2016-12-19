Gallery

Family fun at Romford lantern parade

Victoria and Harrison, both aged three, with the lanterns they made for the parade. Archant

There was plenty of festive fun for families at a pre-Christmas event at Romford Market on Saturday.

Victoria and Harrison, both three, with their lanterns at the Lantern Parade in Romford Market. Bailey Ward, 10, took part in the Romford Lantern Parade.









A fancy dress party took place in the pop-up events space, next to the ice rink, complete with hair stylists and face painters to get youngsters ready for a lantern parade.

The parade headed through the market, down South Street and Exchange Street, to the Brewery, past Romford station with children carrying lanterns they had made.

Organiser Ellie Gill said: “We had about 60 people take part in the parade. For the first year it was a good turn out and something to build on.”

It is hoped the parade will become an annual event.