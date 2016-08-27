Fairkytes homegrown talent has the X Factor at the Havering Show

Indie band Walking Method will perform on the Fairkytes Stage at the Havering Show 2016. Tony Matthews

Home grown talents who have honed their craft at the Fairkytes Arts Centre are getting ready to hit the Havering Show stage this weekend.

This is the first time that the community arts centre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch will sponsored a stage and put on all the acts for it.

The centre’s marketing manager, Tony Matthews said he and other staff members were “really” excited.

“For the artists themselves, its is a great opportunity to show people there’s a lot of talent in Havering,” he said.

“One of the great things about Fairkytes is that we give people an opportunity.”

Mr Matthews recommend people see all the acts but named a few to look out for.

“Walking Method wee about 15 when they first came to us. They have got better and better. Some of them will go on to have professional careers.

“Josh Gleave is 15 and an acoustic guitarist and singer and Black Cherry Poptart are based at Havering College, they play classic Motown hits and modern pop.

“All of them are really good. We are really excited about it.”

Fairkytes Arts Centre is council run and based in a Grade II listed building.

Situated within the building’s annexe, a music venue complete with licensed bar, is music venue Fairkytes Live hosting homegrown talents and those from further afield.

American singer and guitarist Lisa Mills, whose voice has been compared to Etta James, Bonnie Raitt and even Otis Redding will be performing on Friday, September 9.

One of the UK’s finest singer-songwriters Judie Tzuke, known for her classic hit Stay With Me Till Dawn, will be performing on Friday, September 23.

Acts on the Fairkytes state will feature across both days at the borough’s biggest free event, taking place on Sunday and Monday at Harrow Lodge, Hornchurch, between 11am to 6pm.

For more information on Fairkytes Live visit www.havering.gov.uk