Veolia donates thousands to three community organisations in Havering

St Lukes Church will benefit from a £50,000 donation from the Veola Trust to make much-needed renovations. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A donation made by an environmental organisation has ensured three community projects across the borough can now go ahead.

The Veolia Environmental Trust donated a total of £98,000 to Ardleigh House Community Association (AHCA), Hornchurch Country Park and The Parochial Church Council (PCC) of Cranham.

The church council received £50,000 to renovate and update the community hall, kitchen and toilet facilities at St Luke’s Church, Front Lane Cranham.

The PCC’s chief corporate officer, John Harwood said: “The hall currently has no disabled or accessible toilet and no designated baby changing facilities.

“Our existing kitchen is too small for the number of people it serves and is furnished with old second-hand domestic units. “These improvements will enable us to continue to serve existing users and attract new ones.”

AHCA, Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, received £31,000 to overhaul the buildings facilities and create a baby changing area.

“The centre is used by a wide range of people from Havering and beyond,” said administrator, Charlotte Murphy.

“The improvements this grant will fund will open the hall use to a wider range of users. At present the toilets are in such a poor condition that this is hindering our work to ensure the hall meet its full potential.”

The play area at Hornchurch Country Park, Squadrons Approach, Hornchurch, is gain new pieces of play equipment thanks to an award of £17,000 to the Havering Council.

Veolia’s Chief Administrative Officer, Robert Hunt said: “These three organisations need to be congratulated on their hard work so far and we all look forward to seeing their projects start in 2017.”

The trust will now begin working with the three organisations to finalise each projects’ details.