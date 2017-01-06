Surveillance operations and CCTV being prepared to clamp down on rogue fly-tippers

Massive mounds of rubbish left in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster. Archant

The council is promising a crackdown after huge mounds of rubbish were found yet again at a problem fly-tipping spot.

Further surveillance is being planned by Havering Council across the borough.

The industrial-sized fly-tips were spotted early this morning in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster.

The road is currently closed as a grab lorry is sent out to clear the mess.

It’s another fly-tip in a very long list throughout the past couple of years.

Back in September 2016, the Recorder reported how the cost to taxpayers of removing rubbish dumped at a notorious fly-tip hotspot had reached an estimated £30,000 within a few weeks.

But Havering Council has said surveillance operations across the borough have started and will continue throughout this year.

A spokesman said: “A surveillance operation carried out a few weeks ago for the best part of a week resulted in four potential prosecutions.

“We will be doing more of these in the future and we hope the prosecutions will be successful.

“CCTV has also been planned and budgeted for in the new financial year.

“There have been some issues installing it, with country lanes having no lighting or power, but we have now got past this.”

The council is also keen to stress that people who pay for their waste to be taken “on the cheap” will also be held accountable with any prosecution.

“People must check who they are calling to collect their waste,” the spokesman added.

“We can all help solve the problem if people are not trying to get rid of waste on the cheap.

“Residents should always get receipts for rubbish collected as they are as liable as the fly-tippers for waste dumped illegally.”