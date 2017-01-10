Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan. Archant

Angry residents are demanding answers after heaps of rubbish gathered on their doorstep over the Christmas period.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter McMillan, 40, of Glades Close, Gidea Park, says rubbish was not collected for a block of nine homes “for the best part of a month”.

The rubbish which was eventually collected late on Saturday kept increasing after a number of collection dates were missed.

The dad of two says he has not been enlightened on reasons why the group of houses were not visited by bin men.

“It’s disgusting how we have been treated,” Peter said.

“We couldn’t put the bins anywhere else as if we put the bins on the other side of the gate then they wouldn’t get picked up.

“We’ve had children, postmen and anyone visiting clambering over rubbish to get in and out - it’s simply not acceptable.”

The 40-year-old says the smell became horrible after workers did not reach the homes at all over the festive period.

He also claims no one from the council has contacted his family to apologise or to provide an explanation of why workmen could not get to the Gidea Park homes.

He said: “I’ve been told nothing by the council on why collections were missed but it seems a bit of a coincidence that as soon as I tweet them complaining then someone is here within hours to collect the rubbish.

“It’s ridiculous, our council tax bands are some of the highest around yet we are left with rubbish all over the place.

“As a community we pride ourselves on a clean and attractive environment but it’s made impossible when there is nowhere else we can put the bin bags.”

Havering Council has been approached for a comment.