Christmas clampdown on irresponsible dog owners

10:51 22 December 2016

Poster which has been shared online by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council.

Nuisance dog owners who flout the law and refuse to pick up dog mess are being targeted in a Christmas crackdown.

A poster which has been posted on Havering Council’s social media platforms is reminding residents to report any mess they see in the borough.

The poster titled “It’s easy to bin their little presents” warns owners who don’t pick up mess that they could be issued with a £80 fixed fine and a maximum £1,000 penalty.

It’s part of the council’s ‘Cleaner Havering’ campaign which was started back in 2012.

Since its creation it has helped bring a number of people to justice for failing to clean up after animals.

In April, a professional dog walker was fined by Barkingside Magistrates after a member of the public reported her.

Owner of The Only Way is Dogs, Michelle Nash, of Carlisle Road, Romford, pleaded guilty to allowing a dog to foul in Hornchurch Country Park.

Magistrates ordered her to pay a total of £548, comprising a £330 fine, £185 in costs and a £33 victim surcharge.

If residents witness dog fouling they can report it here.

  • Why a Christmas clampdown? What happens the other 50 weeks of the year? Irresponsible dog owners that fail to pick up dogs mess should be clamped down on full stop. I have 2 dogs and walk them in most of the major parks in the north of the borough and the vast majority pick up their dogs mess but there is a hard core that don't and they give us all a bad name.

    Phil Wailing

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

