Christmas clampdown on irresponsible dog owners

Poster which has been shared online by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council. Archant

Nuisance dog owners who flout the law and refuse to pick up dog mess are being targeted in a Christmas crackdown.

A poster which has been posted on Havering Council’s social media platforms is reminding residents to report any mess they see in the borough.

The poster titled “It’s easy to bin their little presents” warns owners who don’t pick up mess that they could be issued with a £80 fixed fine and a maximum £1,000 penalty.

It’s part of the council’s ‘Cleaner Havering’ campaign which was started back in 2012.

Since its creation it has helped bring a number of people to justice for failing to clean up after animals.

In April, a professional dog walker was fined by Barkingside Magistrates after a member of the public reported her.

Owner of The Only Way is Dogs, Michelle Nash, of Carlisle Road, Romford, pleaded guilty to allowing a dog to foul in Hornchurch Country Park.

Magistrates ordered her to pay a total of £548, comprising a £330 fine, £185 in costs and a £33 victim surcharge.

If residents witness dog fouling they can report it here.