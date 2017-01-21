Enjoy a fun night out at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show

The mayor of Havering with Store Room Youth Theatre, who will be performing at the variety show, during their rehearsals for the London's New Year's Day Parade. Archant

Enjoy entertainment from the community while supporting good causes at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show.

The show will feature performances from the Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford, Store Room Youth Theatre, The Studio Romford Ballet Group, a performance from former contestant of The Voice Sammy Jo Evans and magician Scott Penrose.

The variety show will take place at Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, tomorrow from 7pm with £15 per ticket.

The money made will go towards the mayor’s charities: Havering Mind, Havering Association for people with Disabilities (HAD) and the Havering Family Diabetic Group.

Mayor of Havering Cllr Philippa Crowder said: “Events such as this provide a real showcase of talent and opportunity to highlight the positive contributions being made by adults, young people in schools, youth groups and communities across the borough.”

