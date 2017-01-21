Search

Advanced search

Enjoy a fun night out at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show

12:26 23 January 2017

The mayor of Havering with Store Room Youth Theatre, who will be performing at the variety show, during their rehearsals for the London's New Year's Day Parade.

The mayor of Havering with Store Room Youth Theatre, who will be performing at the variety show, during their rehearsals for the London's New Year's Day Parade.

Archant

Enjoy entertainment from the community while supporting good causes at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show.

The show will feature performances from the Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford, Store Room Youth Theatre, The Studio Romford Ballet Group, a performance from former contestant of The Voice Sammy Jo Evans and magician Scott Penrose.

The variety show will take place at Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, tomorrow from 7pm with £15 per ticket.

The money made will go towards the mayor’s charities: Havering Mind, Havering Association for people with Disabilities (HAD) and the Havering Family Diabetic Group.

Mayor of Havering Cllr Philippa Crowder said: “Events such as this provide a real showcase of talent and opportunity to highlight the positive contributions being made by adults, young people in schools, youth groups and communities across the borough.”

Visit here

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Enjoy a fun night out at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show

12:26 Hayley Anderson
The mayor of Havering with Store Room Youth Theatre, who will be performing at the variety show, during their rehearsals for the London's New Year's Day Parade.

Enjoy entertainment from the community while supporting good causes at the Mayor of Havering’s Charity Variety Show.

Pointless presenter Richard Osman ‘changed’ after Romford stay

10:30 Chloe Farand
Richard Osman Picture Credit: PA Images

Why would Romford change a person?

Man with head injury missing from Queen’s Hospital, Romford

09:38 Chloe Farand
Hamid Ahmadi is missing from Queen's Hopsital with a head injury

A man suffering from a head injury is missing from Queen’s Hospital.

Popular Upminster pub set to reopen in March

07:00 Ryan Tute
The Jobbers Rest in Upminster undergoing an extensive modernisation

A popular pub is to open its doors once more, under the direction of a top chef’s company.

Happy Havering hospital volunteer encourages others to ‘give back’

Yesterday, 15:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Jeffrey Marks, who volunteers at Queen's Hospital, enjoys cheering up patients.

A man who has volunteered for nearly two decades, is encouraging others to donate their time to help make a difference to hospital patients.

Flashback: A caravan colony, dumped radioactive waste and blocked parking bays

Yesterday, 12:00 Hayley Anderson
40-years-ago

A look back at the biggest local stories from this day 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Modern take on The Crucible to be performed at Queen’s Theatre

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Niall Joyce
Charlie Condou and Victoria Yeates in The Crucible

You may not think a play written in the ‘50s about witch trials in the 17th century would have much in common with today’s audiences.

Travel through time as Romford exhibition documents the police’s history since 1829

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Ryan Tute
Marion James and reporter Ryan Tute discussing the work that went into getting everything together. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

People have the chance to delve deep into the police’s archives following the launch of a new exhibition featuring some never-before-seen documents and artefacts.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Popular Upminster pub set to reopen in March

The Jobbers Rest in Upminster undergoing an extensive modernisation

Pointless presenter Richard Osman ‘changed’ after Romford stay

Richard Osman Picture Credit: PA Images

Man with head injury missing from Queen’s Hospital, Romford

Hamid Ahmadi is missing from Queen's Hopsital with a head injury

Navigate our interactive map to find out about Havering’s major developments in 2017

Picture taken on the top floor of the leisure centre where the ice rink will be.

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now