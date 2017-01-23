Breaking News

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch. PA/Press Association Images

Residents are in the process of being evacuated from a block of flats following an explosion.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 5.14pm to the flats in Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, after reports of an explosion.

London Ambulance Service and 65 firefighters are also at the scene.

Officers are unable to confirm the cause of the explosion at this early stage but enquires are underway.

Police are waiting for an update on the number of people injured

Road closures are in place and motorists and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the area.