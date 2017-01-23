Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats
18:05 23 January 2017
PA/Press Association Images
Residents are in the process of being evacuated from a block of flats following an explosion.
Police were called at 5.14pm to the flats in Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, after reports of an explosion.
London Ambulance Service and 65 firefighters are also at the scene.
Officers are unable to confirm the cause of the explosion at this early stage but enquires are underway.
Police are waiting for an update on the number of people injured
Road closures are in place and motorists and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the area.