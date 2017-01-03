Elf brings bag of gifts to children at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, this Christmas

Paediatric Emergency Department lead nurse Preetee Ludhor with six-year-old Joe Cross, who had injured his foot falling down the stairs receiving a present from Daniel Curnock Queen's Hospital, Romford

A man, who wasn’t enthusiastic about Christmas said feeling “rewarded” when he donated presents to poorly children in an emergency department.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Curnock, 32, a doctor at Queen’s Hopsital, Rom Valley Way, Romford, decided to challenge his brother Daniels’ “scrooge-like attitude” during the festive season by getting him to hand out presents to children in hospital.

For the second year, Daniel in a full elf outfit visited Queen’s Paediatrics A&E department with lots of gifts to the delight of the young patients.

The toys were bought by the brothers and Daniel, a lawyer, also received donations from some of his clients.

He said: “I wasn’t that into Christmas but when it comes to kids lying there not feeling well it’s different.

“It’s really rewarding and is something I can do to make the festive season that bit better for them and their parents, especially when they might be in hospital at Christmas.”