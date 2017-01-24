Search

Romford pupils among 7,000 children singing at O2 Young Voices concert

13:30 24 January 2017

Crowlands Primary School choir performing at the Young Voices Concert at the O2

Crowlands Primary School choir performing at the Young Voices Concert at the O2

Young Voices

Pupils at a primary school had an incredible experience singing with thousands of others in one of the capital’s most iconic venues.

Young Voices concert at O2

Crowlands Primary School’s choir took part in the Young Voices concert at the O2 and sang alongside more than 7,000 other pupils from all over the country.

The Year 3 to Year 6 pupils from the school in London Road, Romford, held a prime spot in the in Greenwhich venue, just behind the orchestra.

Teacher Shannon Coard told the Recorder: “It was amazing and the kids absolutely loved it.

“They are already talking about going back next year. They were so amazed to see all those other children singing there with them. The feedback from parents has also been overwhelming.”

From singing Adele’s Hello in the pop medley and Summer of 69 by Brian Adams to an African percussion dance and a Welsh song, the pupils showcased the range of their talent.

Soul and jazz singer Natalie Williams, Tabby Callaghan and The Beat Box Collective all performed during the two-hour show.

The 31 pupils, which took part in the event, started rehearsing the songs in September and had one rehearsal in the venue last week ahead of the show.

Music teacher Graham Gore, choir coordinator Lucy Heales and Miss Coard dedicated a lot of time preparing the event.

Staff and parents were also “amazed” about the show.

“We are so proud what a brilliant experience for them all,” one parent said.

“Huge thanks to Mr Gore, Miss Coard and Miss Heales. It was a wonderful evening and an amazing experience for all the children who took part,” another added.

This was the first time the school took part in the annual concert, which has been bringing thousands of children to sing together for the past 17 years.

Gallery: Romford pupils among 7,000 children singing at O2 Young Voices concert

