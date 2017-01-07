Search

MBE honour for former Romford’s Bower Park school head

12:00 07 January 2017

Peter Davies is to be made an MBE

Archant

A former headteacher who has dedicated his life to education has been made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Peter Davies, 70, has spent almost five decades in education, beginning with his appointment as an English teacher aged 21.

Between 1988 and 2004, Mr Davies was headteacher at Bower Park Academy, Havering Road, Romford.

He retired from the school 12 years ago but has since been a governor at various schools in Southend, Essex – helping one school to get out of special measures.

Mr Davies, who lives in Southend, has difficulty speaking because of a nervous system condition called multiple system atrophy.

But his wife Sally Davies, 63, told the Recorder: “He was not expecting it at all. It was a complete shock and a big surprise. It was really nice to be able to celebrate everything he has done in education.

“He is very passionate about education. He has worked very hard for it –he doesn’t like to see injustice. I think he always knew he wanted to be a teacher.”

About his time at Bower, Mrs Davies said: “It was hard work. It was quite a challenging and deprived area and there were regular issues with travellers coming on the school site.”

The good news comes two years after Mrs Davies, a former headteacher, was herself awarded an OBE.

To celebrate, the couple, who have two children, have embarked on a trip to South Africa, where their daughter lives.

