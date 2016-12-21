Hornchurch school is only one of 47 in the country to achieve perfect pass rates

Pupils and staff at Scotts Primary School in Hornchurch celebrating the latest results. Archant

As many schools across the country have struggled to adjust to more challenging exams, one school in the borough is celebrating being top of the table in London.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scotts Primary School, Bonington Road, Hornchurch, has managed to achieve perfect pass rates for reading, writing and maths tests, along with grammar spelling and punctuation.

The results from the Department for Education, which rank schools based on their key stage 2 results, puts the Hornchurch school top not only in Havering but London too.

Headteacher Jan Taylor is delighted with the school’s progress and has hailed the “ethos of the school” for achieving outstanding results.

She said: “We are extremely proud of these achievements which are the result of the hard work and dedication of all involved in doing the very best for our pupils, including the pupils themselves, staff, parents and governors.

“Despite all the changes with expanding the school and the new exams, we have not only managed to maintain standards, we have improved them.”

It ends a great year for the school after Scotts was also placed as 52nd in the top 250 state primary schools in England by the Sunday Times last month.

“It’s nice to break up for Christmas with some upbeat news especially with all the awful things going on in the world,” the headteacher said.

“These children are our future so we should make every effort to celebrate them.”

Hornchurch schools led the way for results with Sutton and Hacton Primary Schools in second and third position respectively within Havering.