Search

Advanced search

Havering Council reviews school transport for pupils with special needs

15:59 10 January 2017

Some pupils arrived late to school because of long bus journeys. Pciture credit: PA Images

Some pupils arrived late to school because of long bus journeys. Pciture credit: PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A service, which helps nearly 400 pupils with special needs get to school, is being reviewed because of financial pressures.

Comment

Since April 2016, 389 children with special education needs or disabilities have benefited from the council’s transport service to go to and from school.

Although there has been a decrease in the number of pupils travelling by bus from 402 last year to 319 this year, the budget allocated to the service is under pressure.

According to a council report, an overspend of £264,995 – or nearly 12 per cent of the budget – is expected.

The overspend is believed to have been caused by the overall increasing demands for specialist travel assistance, which is also affecting the time pupils spend travelling before getting to school.

Over the finance year 2016/17, the council has introduced pick-up points for children to catch the bus.

There are now 76 pick-up-points and more could be introduced this year, with the aim to reduce costs and travelling times.

The report states: “Our intention is to continue to work with all parents in order to develop transport options that will help to mitigate current issues.”

The council is also working with the pupils’ families to develop a range of travel options to bring their children to school including mileage allowance, oyster cards and travel training.

Buses routes are also being reviewed to optimise travel times.

The report acknowledges that on some occasions the time pupils with special needs spent on board a school bus exceeded the 75 minutes guidelines set by the Department for Education.

Journeys to Corbets Tey School, Harwood Hall Lane, Upminster, and Dycorts School, Settle Road, Harold Hill, for example took up to an hour and 40 minutes to reach the school – sometimes making the pupils late.

Consultation with neighbouring boroughs is on-going about the possibility to share transport options.

Further details about the review are expected be made available in the spring.

Keywords: Harold Hill

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Havering Council reviews school transport for pupils with special needs

Yesterday, 15:59 Chloe Farand
Some pupils arrived late to school because of long bus journeys. Pciture credit: PA Images

A service, which helps nearly 400 pupils with special needs get to school, is being reviewed because of financial pressures.

Havering residents asked to share views on council tax increase proposal

Yesterday, 12:40 Chloe Farand
Havering Town Hall

Council tax in the borough could increase by at least three per cent in a bid to ease growing pressures on adult social care.

Woman treated for injuries after earlier Romford accident

Yesterday, 09:41 Chloe Farand
London Ambulance

A woman was treated for injuries after a van collided with a car.

Thousands of pounds donated to Havering hospice which cared for mother-of-four

Yesterday, 09:26 Rosaleen Fenton
Nasim Khan

A woman has inspired residents to donate more than £6,000 to the hospice which provided her end-of-life care.

Traffic queuing for eight miles on A13 westbound after van fire

Yesterday, 09:25 Chloe Farand
Traffic is queuing for eight miles on the A13 westbound after a van caught fire

Traffic is backing up for eight miles on the A13 after a van caught fire.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Yesterday, 07:00 Ryan Tute
Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.

Angry residents are demanding answers after heaps of rubbish gathered on their doorstep over the Christmas period.

Arctic blast could bring snow to Havering as temperatures are set to plummet

Mon, 15:59 Ryan Tute
Upminster Windmill when snow swept across Havering in 2013. Picture: John Hercock.

Havering is being warned to brace itself for an arctic blast which could bring snow and temperatures of -5 degrees.

Romford McDonald’s worker makes it to next round of The Voice

Mon, 14:38 Hayley Anderson
Diamond, 18, was chosen by Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson who was wowed by her performance of Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

A McDonald’s worker sailed through to the next round of The Voice after leaving a big impression on Saturday’s show.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Popular Romford shop to close after 40 years in the town centre

Robby Bhandari second from left with staff Lesley Conio, Jan Smith and Derek Culver

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A police cordon outside a home in Kingsbridge Road, Harold Hill, where a man collapsed after being stabbed at an address in the nearby Kingsbridge Close.

Dad left disgusted after bin bags not collected for ‘best part of a month’

Vast amount of bags uncollected over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: Peter McMillan.

Tube strike: District line closed, congestion on the A13

People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike which crippling Tube services and causing travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Queen’s Hospital midwife receives suspended sentence for morphine theft

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now