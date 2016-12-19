Brittons wonderland raises £300 for Mandela charity

Lucie Vivas, Simran Bhakar, Alice Webb and Britney Hamersley Archant

Mandela House students at The Brittons Academy, Rainham, held a Winter Wonderland Fair and raised more than £300 for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The event was held on last week. Principal Stuart McLaughlin, said: “This is an important part of life at Brittons – helping others less fortunate. The numbers attending were very impressive – it appears as if the whole school came to take part. The event was entertained by The Brittons Band Project playing their Christmas song (which they wrote themselves) as well as other Christmas numbers.

“Thank you to all the staff in Mandela House, especially Miss Murray, Mrs Hissey and Ms Whiberley, for organising such a successful festive event. On the day we raised over £300 for the Nelson Mandela charity and more is likely to come in before the end of term. It was great fun!”