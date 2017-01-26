Search

Advanced search

Action plan designed to tackle Havering’s low Ofsted results

07:00 26 January 2017

For secondary schools, Havering ranked 139 out of 152 local authorities  with 57per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools. Picture credit: PA images

For secondary schools, Havering ranked 139 out of 152 local authorities  with 57per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools. Picture credit: PA images

PA Wire/PA Images

A council committee has been urged to monitor progress of schools in the borough, following disappointing Ofsted results.

Comment

A meeting with headteachers, chairs of governors, the director of children services and the regional school commissioner took place last Friday and a action plans is due to be made available at the end of the month.

The children and learning overview and scrutiny committee will be using its powers to intervene where there is a cause of concern.

This comes after a report from the Chief Inspector of Schools showed Havering was one of three local authorities in London alongside Bexley and Lewisham to have below national average Ofsted marks.

For secondary schools, Havering ranked 139 out of 152 local authorities – and the lowest in the capital – with 57per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools, compared with 81pc nationally and 90pc in London.

The Ofsted regional director for London said: “It is completely unacceptable that over 6,900 secondary school pupils in both Lewisham and Havering are not receiving a good education.

“We know that, hidden by London’s good overall performance, some specific groups of pupils have consistently underachieved for the past five years.

“I am certain that parents of these pupils will want to ask questions about the education of their children in these schools.”

The council has also spoken to the regional school commissioner about bidding for the appropriate funding sources to support the implementation of the plan.

Monthly performance review s are also taking place in schools, which have been under-performing.

The council has already issued three warning notices and three letters of concern to schools in the borough, where improvement has not been rapid enough or there is a concern about a particular aspect of the school’s work.

The children and learning overview and scrutinty committee is due to meet to discuss the progress of the action plan at the town hall tonight (Thursday).

Related articles

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford News Stories

Action plan designed to tackle Havering’s low Ofsted results

54 minutes ago Chloe Farand
For secondary schools, Havering ranked 139 out of 152 local authorities  with 57per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools. Picture credit: PA images

A council committee has been urged to monitor progress of schools in the borough, following disappointing Ofsted results.

Havering Council makes u-turn on Harold Hill solar park proposals

03:16 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Dagnam Park protesters hold banners outside Havering Town Hall against the solar park proposals. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah

More than 150 protesters braved the cold in a determined effort to make sure councillors heard their voices loud and clear.

West End concert raises funds for Hornchurch boy’s USA treatment

Yesterday, 18:30 Chloe Farand
Nathan, 7, undergoing tests at hospital. Picture: Susie Box.

A string of West End stars are holding a concert to raise money to help a boy, who has up to 25 seizures a day, receive life-changing procedures in the United States.

No winners in stabbing of Collier Row boy which destroyed two lives

Yesterday, 17:15 Ralph Blackburn
The family of Charlie Kutyauripo (left to right) father Farai, brother Dennis, great aunt Monica and mother Matilda pause to look at the flowers outside the Ashton Playing Fields in Woodford Green east London where he died after being stabbed on January 9th as he was attending a female friend's 16th birthday party. Picture: John Stillwell/PA.

Just over a year on from that fateful night when Charlie Kutyauripo was stabbed to death, his family finally have justice.

Noak Hill sports hub opens after £3.5million investment

Yesterday, 17:00 Chloe Farand
Noak Hill Sports Complex opened on Monday

A new sports centre opened its doors this week following a multi-million investment plan.

‘Irreplaceable’ - heartbroken family pay tribute to grandmother hit by truck in Romford

Yesterday, 16:30 Ryan Tute
Frances Ager and son Peter.

The driver of a pick-up truck who hit and killed a 85-year-old grandmother wishes he could turn back the clock, an inquest heard.

Health minister Philip Dunne visits Queen’s Hospital, Romford

Yesterday, 16:30 Chloe Farand
Health minister Philip Dunne visits Queen's Hospital's trainee nursing associates

Health minister Philip Dunne visited Queen’s Hospital in Romford this week to meet a group of trainee nurses.

Upminster 60 tonnes fly-tip removed with £15,000 cost for Havering taxpayers

Yesterday, 15:00 Chloe Farand
The latest fly-tip in Little Gerpins Lane, Upminster

A fly-tip, which blocked a country side lane, has now been removed - costing taxpayers £15,000.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Emergency services called to explosion at Hornchurch block of flats

Emergency services have been alerted to an explosion at a block of flats in Hornchurch.

Video: The aftermath following explosion at Hornchurch flats

The aftermath following the explosion at the block of flats in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Updated: “It was terrifying”: Residents tell of explosion and fire at Hornchurch flats

Scenes from the explosion. Picture: Alison Braun

Updated: Preparation of drug ‘possible cause’ of explosion at Hornchurch flats

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at the flats in Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Updated: Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after Hornchurch flats explosion

Scene from the Hornchurch explosion. Picture: Jack Duggins
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now