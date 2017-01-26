Action plan designed to tackle Havering’s low Ofsted results

A council committee has been urged to monitor progress of schools in the borough, following disappointing Ofsted results.

A meeting with headteachers, chairs of governors, the director of children services and the regional school commissioner took place last Friday and a action plans is due to be made available at the end of the month.

The children and learning overview and scrutiny committee will be using its powers to intervene where there is a cause of concern.

This comes after a report from the Chief Inspector of Schools showed Havering was one of three local authorities in London alongside Bexley and Lewisham to have below national average Ofsted marks.

For secondary schools, Havering ranked 139 out of 152 local authorities – and the lowest in the capital – with 57per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools, compared with 81pc nationally and 90pc in London.

The Ofsted regional director for London said: “It is completely unacceptable that over 6,900 secondary school pupils in both Lewisham and Havering are not receiving a good education.

“We know that, hidden by London’s good overall performance, some specific groups of pupils have consistently underachieved for the past five years.

“I am certain that parents of these pupils will want to ask questions about the education of their children in these schools.”

The council has also spoken to the regional school commissioner about bidding for the appropriate funding sources to support the implementation of the plan.

Monthly performance review s are also taking place in schools, which have been under-performing.

The council has already issued three warning notices and three letters of concern to schools in the borough, where improvement has not been rapid enough or there is a concern about a particular aspect of the school’s work.

The children and learning overview and scrutinty committee is due to meet to discuss the progress of the action plan at the town hall tonight (Thursday).