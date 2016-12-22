Donation allows for more foster carers at Romford animal charity

Beverley Chambers, Madeline Collier and Ruby Summers from RSPCA HAvering and Harold Hill. Picture: Joel Chant © Joel Chant Photos

A much needed donation to a local self-funded animal charity will help ensure no abandoned dogs or stray cats will be forgotten this Christmas.

The RSPCA Havering and Harold Hill branch, in Chippenham Road, Harold Hill, received the £300 donation from the GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund to be put towards the many services they offer.

The charity, which has been going strong for 60 years, helps more than 4,000 animals a year and relies heavily on donations and volunteers to continue running their services.

The clinic manager, Madeline Wallace, was delighted with the generous donation.

“This donation from the GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund means that we can now fund more foster carers which are much needed,” said Madeline.

“The donation will set them up with equipment and also pay for vaccinations and neutering.

“We are constantly fundraising for the branch and receive continued support from the local community through our social media which we are very grateful for.

“We are always looking for volunteers for events throughout the year, without them, we couldn’t continue.”